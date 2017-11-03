By Daniel Ritz

10th Annual Dana Wharf Halibut Derby Begins Nov. 1

Running from Nov. 1 until March 31, the 10th Annual Dana Wharf Halibut Derby will award a $1,500 grand prize and cash prizes to the top five anglers (by halibut weight).

Anglers can enter by participating in Halibut Drift Days offered by Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching ($69 with the $5 entry free included) that specifically target halibut, or by joining any open party half or three-quarter day trip ($5 entry fee to be paid before boat departs).

The top-25 anglers in the Derby will be invited to compete in the Free Fish Off Halibut Drift trip on Sunday, April 8, when the top angler will win $500.

For a full listing of event details, rules and regulations visit www.danawharf.com.