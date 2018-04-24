102 Monarch Bay Drive, Dana Point, California 92629 – Exquisite 4 bed, 4 bath mid-century modern home has over 3,500 sprawling square feet of single-level living space. It has been completely renovated and highly upgraded with impeccable attention to details that accentuate the sophisticated design elements. A flowing and open floor plan welcomes bright, natural light, and the spacious living areas are perfect for entertaining. Sizable front patio provides relaxing ocean views. Backyard sanctuary has meticulously maintained landscaping in a secluded setting, dedicated outdoor barbecue with a dining patio, and the artistically designed spa and pool area are accented by a magnificent pergola and cascading rock wall fountain. The massive kitchen island and top-flight appliances are ideal for the culinarily-driven. Master retreat offers a walk-in closet, spa tiling, separate bath, and shower/steam room. The second ensuite bedroom has its own entrance. There is a 2-car + golf cart garage with custom storage cabinets and epoxy flooring. The home is solar-powered, with no electric bills, and a paid off, transferable lease. As a resident of Monarch Bay, you will have access to the renowned, private Monarch Bay Club. This prestigious venue has a full bar, casual & fine dining, and is open 365 days a year. During the summer months, enjoy complimentary entertainment as well as towel, chair, and umbrella service. With all the amenities provided in both the home and community, 102 Monarch Bay is truly one of South County’s finest properties.

